Perez is week 4 winner

Talia Perez was the single entry to miss only a pair of the games to claim the week 4 Football Forecast’s weekly $50 prize. Perez, of Grandview, missed only the Baltimore win over Denver and New England’s loss to the Detroit Lions in the NFL games while picking all the college and high school contests.

Possibly the only entrant to pick Detroit over New England was second place finisher Jennifer Ramos, also of Grandview. Ramos earns the three month subscription to the Daily Sun News. Her tie-breaker score of 47 was closest guess from the four prognosticators missing three games. Roger Hazzard, Angelita Flores and Eric Rounds also missed just 3 games apiece.

Week Five is printed in today’s newspaper, the Sun News Shopper and on-line.