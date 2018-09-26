Pesticide education does more to enhance worker safety than aggressive lawsuits

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals recently decided to order the Environmental Protection Agency to ban a much-needed insecticide, Chlorpyrifos, within 60 days. This decision will do little in the way of helping farmers or farmworkers. However, it will encourage further farm consolidation and threaten the livelihoods of farmworkers in Washington state.

Farmers use Chlorpyrifos to prevent insect damage in crops including Washington’s apples, grapes, and wheat. Banning its use would result in increased operational costs and more frequent applications of less efficient chemicals to manage the same pests. This decision risks smaller farms because of the added expenses and puts farmworkers at a higher risk of pesticide exposure because of the increase in applications.

Based on the current public consensus, arguing the safety of Chlorpyrifos is an unwinnable fight. Repetition of the phrase “inconclusive” will do little in assuaging fears and would only incite a battle of “based-on-science” claims.

However, the frustrating and hypocritical stance of the so-called environmental, public-health, and farmworker advocacy groups that pushed for the ban of Chlorpyrifos must not go unexamined.

These groups engage in an ambulance-chasing approach to public policy, looking for the next dramatic headline, feel-good legislation, or payday associated with cases of pesticide mishandling that are already illegal. This strategy only benefits a handful of farmworkers, while other farmworkers accept exaggerated fear as fact and turn down better paying and safe jobs as the pesticide applicators and handlers.

By way of contrast, guess who is really improving pesticide safety?

In Washington, our state Department of Agriculture (WSDA) has been the leading force for safety improvement. At a recent meeting of the Washington State Pesticide Application Safety Workgroup, a group authorized by the state legislature, a panel of farmworkers talked about pesticide safety on their operations. All three panelists said that the WSDA’s education programs for pesticide application and worker safety have been the biggest help in improving safety on and off the farm. These education programs have benefited thousands of workers in Washington state and are increasing in popularity.

In 2012, WSDA worked on a project with the University of Washington’s Pacific Northwest Agricultural Safety and Health Center to develop “Practical Solutions for Pesticide Safety.” Conversations with growers and farmworkers allowed the study group to develop common-sense recommendations that were affordable and effective at protecting pesticide handlers and their families.

These efforts by the WSDA continue to improve the safety of thousands of farmworkers, their families, and neighbors. The number of investigations WSDA made regarding possible mishandling of pesticides was decreasing until 2016, but it spiked that year when marijuana became legal and new and inexperienced growing operations were involved.

One panelist at the recent workgroup meeting spoke about how his understanding has changed over seventeen years as a farmworker because of WSDA’s education programs. When he started he would wear respirators around his neck because he didn’t understand the importance of protective equipment. Today, as a supervisor, he will fire employees who refuse to wear safety equipment. One participant in WSDA’s Practical Solutions for Pesticide Safety said, “Safety is the work of changing minds, and it is not done overnight.”

Madilynne Clark is Washington Policy Center’s Agriculture Initiative director.