Police Calls

SUNNYSIDE ARRESTS

Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.

september 13

Sergio E. Maldonado Garcia, DOB 11/07/96, harassment and second-degree assault.

Geoffrey A. Schubert, DOB 10/07/82, U.S. Marshal hold.

Valentin M. Morales, DOB 01/04/75, telephone harassment and third-degree driving while license suspended.

september 14

Joel Briones, DOB 05/22/99, third-degree domestic violence malicious mischief.

Neomi Rodriguez, DOB 08/13/00, two counts fourth-degree assault.

Doria M. Ruiz, DOB 12/17/86, third-degree driving while license suspended.

September 15

Walter Mancillas, DOB 12/07/86, third-degree driving while license suspended and driving under the influence.

Antonio S. Carrazco Jr., DOB 01/29/91, fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

Leonel Verduzco-Villalobos Jr., DOB 01/08/93, obstructing a law enforcement officer and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.

Roberto Bireles-Sebril, DOB 08/23/93, second-degree assault.

Gabriela Ortega, DOB 05/30/90, obstructing a law enforcement officer and fourth-degree assault.

september 16

Liza S. Caro, DOB 08/03/81, driving under the influence.

Jose J. Torres, DOB 09/16/78, unlawful imprisonment.

Eli E. Sweowat, DOB 08/02/89, second-degree assault.

Ricardo O. Sanchez, DOB 06/30/90, third-degree domestic violence malicious mischief and resisting arrest.

september 17

Daniel Castillo, DOB 07/17/73, Sunnyside court commitment.

Christopher J. Morford, DOB 02/07/86, Sunnyside court commitment.

Rubi Chavez, DOB 08/10/92, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Maricela Rodriguez-V, DOB 03/03/90, Toppenish Police contract.

Jairo R. Cardenas, DOB 01/29/88, violation of a harassment no contact order.

Jose M. Zuniga Tapia, DOB 10/20/89, fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

Trevor J. Riney, DOB 10/09/89, two counts violation of domestic violence protection order.

September 18

Benito Cardenas, DOB 02/18/59, fourth-degree assault.

Jose M. Guizar-Serna, DOB 04/06/65, driving under the influence.

Tiffany N. Jimenez, DOB 10/04/87, possession of a controlled substance.

Raul Betancourt-Espinoza, DOB 06/21/86, third-degree driving while license suspended, Selah contract, driving under the influence and driving a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.

september 22

Luis Cisneros Jr., DOB 03/29/86, offender accountability act.

Dee J. Merino, DOB 12/10/90, third-degree malicious mischief, fourth-degree domestic violence assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Daniel Solis, DOB 06/02/92, third-degree driving while license suspended, driving under the influence and driving a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.

Aureliano Valencia-Spindola, DOB 02/25/88, violation of a domestic violence protection order and threats to do harm.

september 23

Carmen Delgado, DOB 01/16/87, fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

SUNNYSIDE fire

September 13

Aid call on Murray Road. Canceled.

Aid call on Picard Place. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on East Lincoln Avenue. No transport.

Aid call on Ida Belle Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Motor vehicle crash at Independence and Scoon roads. One deceased, two patients transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

september 14

Motor vehicle crash at Green Valley and Sunnyside Mabton roads. No transport.

Basic life support patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to a residence.

Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to Sunnyside Municipal Airport for airlift transfer.

Aid call on McClain Drive. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Saul Road. No transport.

Advanced life support patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to Kadlec Medical Center, Richland.

Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to Sunnyside Municipal Airport for airlift transfer.

september 15

Aid call on East Decatur Avenue. No transport.

Aid call on South Fourth Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Motor vehicle crash at Stegeman Road and Bickleton Highway, Bickleton. One patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to Sunnyside Municipal Airport for airlift transfer.

Aid all on North 11th Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Automatic alarm on South Fourth Street. False alarm.

Aid call on Sunset Place. Return to station.

Aid call on South Fourth Street. No transport.

Motor vehicle crash at Yakima Valley Highway and Waneta Road. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Death on Van Belle Road.

september 16

Aid call on Chestnut Street. No transport.

Aid call on East Harrison Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Yakima Valley Highway. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on West Madison Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Arrowsmith Road. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Walnut Lane. Canceled.

Aid call on Lenseigne Road. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Automatic alarm on Yakima Valley Highway. Canceled.

Aid call on Parkland Drive. No transport.

september 17

Aid call on Rouse Road. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Ida Belle Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Reith Way. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to Sunnyside Municipal Airport for airlift transfer.

Aid call on Tear Road. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Structure fire reported on Yakima Valley Highway. Illegal burn extinguished.

Aid call on West South Hill Road. No transport.

september 18

Aid call on Picard Place. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to a residence.

Aid call on East Lincoln Avenue. No transport.

Resident assist on South Fourth Street.

Aid call on Picard Place. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Advanced life support patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to Sacred Heart Hospital, Spokane.

Aid call on Seventh Street, Zillah. Canceled at the scene.

Aid call on South Ninth Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to Sunnyside Municipal Airport for an airlift transfer.

Lift assist on South Fourth Street.

september 19

Aid call on Sixth Street, Zillah. Canceled en route.

Aid call on Seventh Street, Zillah. No transport.

Aid call on North 13th Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Motor vehicle crash at Gurley and Liberty roads, Granger.

Aid call on Seventh Street, Zillah. No transport.

Aid call on North 13th Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Motor vehicle collision on Gurley.

Advanced life support patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to Sunnyside Municipal Airport for airlift transfer.

Lift assist on South Sixth Street. No transport.

Lift assist on South Sixth Street. No transport.

Aid call on Wendell Phillips. Patient transported to a Prosser Hospital.

Aid call to South 16th Street. Patient transferred to a Sunnyside hospital.

september 20

Aid call to Willowcrest Drive. Patient transferred to a Sunnyside hospital.

Patient transferred from a Sunnyside hospital to Kadlec Medical Center.

Aid call to Petra Avenue, Prosser. Patient transfer to a Prosser hospital.

Assist with motor vehicle accident on Harrison Ave, patient refused care.

Patient transfer to a Sunnyside hospital.

Life assist on Saul Road. No transfer.

september 21

Aid call to Outlook Road. Patient transferred to a Sunnyside hospital.

Advanced life support patient transfer from a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call to Yakima Valley Highway. Patient transferred to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call to Hudson Road, Granger. No transport.

Burn compliance on Ninth Street.

Patient transfer from Otis Avenue to Kadlec Medical Center

Automatic alarm to Yakima Valley Highway. Cancelled.

september 22

Citizen assist on N. 16th Avenue.

Aid call on North Avenue. Refused aid.

Aid call to Parkland Homes, South First Street. Patient transfer to a Sunnyside hospital.

Advanced Life Support to from a Sunnyside hospital to Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle.

september 23

Aid call top Apple Lane. Patient transferred to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call to North Avenue. Patient transferred to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call to East Alexander Road. Patient transferred to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call to Concord Street, Zillah. Patient transferred to Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call to East Yakima Valley Hospital. Patient transferred to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call to South Fourth Street. Patient to a Sunnyside hospital.

Motor vehicle accident on Murray Road. No transport.

Aid call to Midvale Road. No transport.

Aid call to South Hill Road.

Aid call to East Alexander Road. Patient transferred to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call to Concord Street, Zillah. Patient transfer to a Sunnyside hospital.

september 24

Aid call to East Yakima Valley Highway. Patient to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call to South Fourth Street. Patient to a Sunnyside hospital.

Motor vehicle collision on Murray Road, No Transport.

Aid call to Midvale Road. No transport.

Aid call to South Hill Road.

Lift assist on South Fifth Street. Non-injury.

Aid call intersection of Cemetery Road and Van Belle Road. No transport.

Advanced life support to a Sunnyside hospital.

Automatic alarm on Upland Drive. Cancelled.

september 25

Aid call to Crescent Avenue. No transport.

Non-injury lift assist on South Fourth Street.

PROSSER POLICE

september 14

Suspicious person on Wine Country Road.

Hit-and-run on Dudley Avenue.

Non-injury crash on Sixth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Anna Street at Bennett Avenue.

september 15

Burglary on Eighth Street.

Parking problem on Sixth Street at Meade Avenue.

Parking problem on Alexander Court at Highland Drive.

september 16

Lobby contact found property.

Hit-and-run on Wine Country Road.

Hit-and-run on Sixth Street.

Traffic stop on McCreadie Road at Gap Road.

september 17

Juvenile problem on on New Gate Drive.

Traffic stop on Concord Way.

Traffic stop on Old Inland Empire Highway at Grande Road.

september 18

Wanted person on Gap Road at Merlot Drive.

Suicidal person on Playfield Avenue.

Assist agency on North River Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Sherman Avenue.

Assist agency on Canyon Drive.

Malicious mischief on Sixth Street at Meade Avenue.

Traffic stop on County Route 12 at Missimer Road.

september 19

Suicidal person on Alexander Court.

Suspicious circumstance on Paterson Road at Playfield Avenue.

Lobby contact on Bennett Avenue wanted person.

Traffic stop on state Highway 221.

september 20

Business alarm on Prosser Avenue.

Lobby contact, harassment on Bennett Avenue.

Burglary on Sadie Street.

Traffic stop on state Highway 221.

Traffic stop on Sixth Street at Bennett Avenue.

Traffic stop on Wamba Road at Wine Country Road.

Non-injury crash on Chardonnay Avenue at Merlot Drive.