Pullman too fast for Mustangs Grandview fields three at meet

This past Saturday, Prosser and Grandview girls swim teams hosted Pullman.

The visiting Greyhounds won the meet against both host teams. Against the Grandview Greyhounds, the score was 132-12, and against the Mustangs, it was 116-51.

Grandview had just three swimmers in the meet — senior Caitlin McGhan, sophomore Kourtnee Soria and freshman Katrina Guillen.

Soria and Guillen competed in the 50-yard freestyle event, placing fourth and fifth, respectively. Their times were 35.74 and 41.89, while the first to tag the edge of the pool was M. Gilbert of Pullman in 26.99.

McGhan clocked a time of 1:26.52 for second place in the 100-yard butterfly. N. Yang of Pullman won the race in 1:10.38.

In the 100-yard freestyle, Soria and Guillen again finished in fourth and fifth, tagging the edge of the pool in 1:21.39 and 1:36.32, respectively. Gilbert finished in 1:00.30.

McGhan’s only other race, the 100-yard backstroke, ended with a time of 1:26.42 for a fourth-place finish. N. Armstrong had the fastest time in 1:12.16.

The Mustangs’ 200-yard medley relay team — Tedra Everett, Grace Bryan, Madisen Mendez and Brooklyn Shultz — garnered a third-place finish. They combined for a time of 2:18.29, while the first-place team of Armstrong, Gilbert, Yang and M. Reed clocked a time of 2:06.26.

In the 200-yard freestyle, Prosser’s fastest time, posted by Shultz, was 2:38.89 for fourth place.

Ott was fourth in the 200-yard individual medley with a clocking of 3:07.05, and Shultz earned fourth-place honors in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 30.33.

Rachel Blount earned second-place honors for the Mustangs in the 100-yard butterfly, clocking 1:16.22.

In the 100-yard freestyle, Abby Albrecht tagged the end of the pool in 1:09.81 for fourth place.

Ott earned third in the 500-yard freestyle, tagging the edge after lapping the 25-yard pool 20 times in 7:17.80.

Albrecht, Bryan, Mendez and Shultz teamed up for the 200-yard freestyle and finished third in 2:12.80.

Blount had the fastest time among her Mustangs teammates in the 100-yard backstroke, garnering fourth place against Pullman. She tagged the edge in 1:21.49.

In the final race, the 400-yard freestyle relay, Ott, Everett, Grace Bestebreur and Blount combined for a third-place finish with a clocking of 4:49.11.