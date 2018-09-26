Reuben Sinner, a former Granger, Wash. resident and current Sunnyside, Wash. resident, died Sept. 22, 2018 in Sunnyside, Wash. at the age of 98.

He was born Oct. 10, 1919 in Severance, Colo.

Private interment is at Terrace Heights Memorial Park in Yakima, Wash.

Those wishing to sign Reuben’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.