Student ‘Guide to the Galaxy’ in rehearsals

The Prosser High School Drama Club is getting ready to launch “The High Schooler’s Guide to the Galaxy” on its Hole-in-the-Wall Theatre stage in November.

“The light-hearted satirical look at the high school experience will feature the drama club’s largest cast ever,” play director Kimberly Starr said.

“We have 24 young actors and back stage technical staff now in rehearsals,” Starr said. “There will be lot of talent on our stage,” she said.

“We’re excited to share the play with the community.”

Performance dates are Nov. 15, 16 and 17, in the high school multipurpose room, 1203 Prosser Ave. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Curtain is at 7 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door.