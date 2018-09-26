What one ambulance service offers over another EMS services Part 2 of 3

For 18 years, Prosser Memorial Health has served Grandview, providing the community ambulance services.

Sunnyside is offering to provide the service, but with added benefits.

The Grandview City Council was presented information about a proposal from the Sunnyside Fire Department ambulance service, and council decided to seek more information before it makes a decision.

That decision may be made at the Oct. 9 meeting.

In addition to providing 12-hour coverage, increasing it to 24/7/365 when sleeping accommodations can be made for the paramedics and EMTs, Sunnyside can provide equipment and expertise for fighting fires.

There will be four ambulances available. One will be located at the Grandview Fire Station during the 12-hour shifts, but three others are available at any given hour. Each is manned by fully trained paramedics and EMTs 24 hours a day, Sunnyside Fire Chief Kenny Anderson said.

Those staff are trained in confined space, rope, trench and vehicle extrications. They are also hazmat trained.

Because they are cross-trained as firefighters, they can assist in any fire scenario, Anderson said.

The city of Sunnyside will also more easily be able to provide its ladder truck and Class A engines in the event of a Grandview emergency.

That’s because a partnership between the two cities, which share urban growth boundaries, will open the door for automatic aid. That means there is no delay for assistance when a major event takes place.

Editor’s note: This is the second part in a 3-part series to publish the week of Sept. 24, 2018.