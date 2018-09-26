Workshop shines light on youth abuse

Parents worry that ‘snooping in their child’s bedroom’ is an invasion of privacy, but not making a regular inspection can lead to trouble, area youth experts warn.

Sometimes the unusual items found in children’s rooms may not appear to be dangerous until you know what they are using the items for,” Nuestra Casa parent advocate Blanca Bazaldua said.

“Hidden in Plain Sight” is the theme of a program behind held at Nuestra Casa, 906 E. Edison Ave., Sunnyside, at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28.



Adults will have the opportunity to walk through a mock teenager’s bedroom to identify paraphernalia that indicates drug and alcohol use and other destructive behaviors, she said.

The walk-through will be followed by an area prevention specialist explaining each indicator or item and how it is applicable to illicit use, Bazaldua said.

“Discovering items like spray cans or laundry pods for example, in the child’s room may be cause for worry,” Bazaldua said.

The program is co-sponsored by Sunnyside School District and Sunnyside United-Unidos.

The program is free, and childcare is available.