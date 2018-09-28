Arthur Perales

Arthur Luis Perales passed away peacefully in Yakima, Sunday, September 23, 2018, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born in Sunnyside, on June 19, 1959, to Alfonso Perales and Ramona (Gamboa) Perales.

Arthur grew up in Outlook and graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1977. He received an associate degree in Agronomy from Columbia Basin College in Pasco. Arthur worked in the agriculture industry, where he found his passion working as an orchard vineyard division manager for Balcom and Moe Farms. He resided, oversaw the grape vineyards and apple orchards for more than 18 years, where he would spend many evenings sitting on his porch admiring the beautiful view of the vineyards below.

Arthur had passion for fishing, traveling in the northwest and meeting new people. He enjoyed spending time with his family laughing, joking and barbequing for them. Arthur had a way of leaving a lasting impression on people he just met. He will be most remembered for his sense of humor, charm, quick wit, infectious smile, his kind and compassionate spirit and most of all his unforgettable laugh.

Arthur is survived by his parents Alfonso “Poncho” and Ramona Perales, siblings Al (Michelle) Perales, Bea (Ralph)Orton, Ray (Lisa) Perales, Ruben (Stephanie) Perales, Connie (Travis) Ladwig, nieces Maggie, Marissa, Kendra, Sophia, Payton, Willow, Fiona and nephew Tryston. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and our Tia Concha who he had a special bond with, also girlfriend Debbie Roper who cared and loved him deeply for the last 5 years.

He is preceded in death by two baby brothers Jesus and David, paternal grandparents Francisco and Herminia Perales and maternal grandparents Arcadio and Martina Gamboa.

Arthur’s family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses at the University of Washington Hospital in Seattle, as well as the caring staff at Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima for their compassionate and attentive care of Arthur. The family would also like to thank Rick and Sylvia Hall for being there when the family couldn’t and for being the voice for the family via texts and for all their generous time and support during this tough journey. Also, a big thank you to Maury and Jared Balcom for treating Arthur like family, for helping and supporting him in these last days. The Perales family will never forget and will always consider the Balcoms as extended family.

Viewing and visitation will be held Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, from 2 to 8 p.m. with recitation of Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. in the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, Oct. 1, 2018 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima, WA.



Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.