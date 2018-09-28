Boyd Raby Richardson went home to the peaceful arms of the Lord on Sept. 19, 2018.

He was born March 13, 1926 to John and Melvina Jennings Richardson in Jumbo, Ark.

Boyd lived on a farm for most of his time until his mother died when he was 2; he was then raised by his grandmother and his father until their passing, where he then went to live with his sister and her family.

He enlisted in the Army in 1944 and in July of 1945, he married the love of his life, Ruby Gallaway. The couple was together for 69 years and 9 months when Ruby went to the arms of the Lord.

In 1946, Rosa Lee and in 1951 Connie Ann completed their family. The family came to Sunnyside in 1952 and moved into the house where they remained for 63 years.

The family was very involved in the church - neighbors said they could set their clocks on Sunday by the time the family left for church. They went to many over the years before they settle on the Nazarene and made Prosser Nazarene their home for many years.

Boyd worked at Marathon Paper Company and other odd jobs until he got on at the Sunnyside Post Office as a custodian. He would work there until retirement after 20 plus years. He always said after he retired he never could figure out how he could have a job because he was so busy at home.

He is survived by his two daughters Rosa Lee Burns and Connie Ann (Doug) Martin; three granddaughters, Megan Molly and Mary, and their families; one grandson, Rick (Mary); great granddaughters, Ainsley, Samantha and Katie; great grandsons, Elliot, O’Neil, Ryan, Justin and Seth; many nieces, nephews, friends and family.

He is preceded in death by the love of his life, Ruby; by his parents; three sisters, Zola, Lola, Audie and five brothers, Marlin, Coy, Hubert, Connie and Baird, and many friends and relatives. They are now once again rejoicing as a family, together again.