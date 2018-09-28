Business support lauded

Grandview High School class of 2020 would like to thank and commend Marchant Home Furnishings in Grandview for supporting their fundraising efforts this past Saturday, Sept. 22.

The Grandview High School Juniors (Class of 2020) have been in fundraising mode for the past year to pay for Grandview High School events and their Senior year trip.

This year, the Junior class will be in charge of Prom, and with Marchant’s support we were able to raise about $1,000 in car washes!

We greatly appreciate Mr. Tad Hoffard for his willingness to have us take over his parking lot and providing the students with water for their car wash fundraiser.

Grandview High School class of 2020 says “THANK-YOU MR. Hoffard!”

Dina Ibarra

Grandview Class of 2020

Parent Booster Club