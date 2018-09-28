Carl’s Jr. employee faces burglary charge

A Sunnyside woman accused of stealing money from a local restaurant safe was in court Monday.

Marisol Luna Arteaga, 31, faces a second-degree burglary charge after allegedly using her employee keys to enter Carl’s Jr. on Yakima Valley Highway the night of Sept. 2.

Court records state she was captured on surveillance video, accessing the safe.

“Marisol used her employee digital code to open the safe and remove cash,” a narrative submitted to Yakima County Superior Court Judge David A. Elofson said.

She left the building, but an unidentified man later enters through the main entrance and goes directly to the safe, records show. He also removed cash before exiting through the back door.

He made a repeat visit later, records show.

Restaurant employees were able to identify Arteaga from the video surveillance, and when police arrested her the next day on another charge, she admitted she was responsible for the burglary, records show.

Arteaga wouldn’t identify the man in the video.

The other charge she is facing involved allegedly taking a vehicle without permission.

Records show the vehicle was possessed by Josefina Arteaga, who parked it inside her garage.

She also changed the locks to her residence prior to leaving town.

Upon her return, the vehicle was missing.

Police spotted the vehicle on North Avenue on the morning of Sept. 3, and conducted a traffic stop, records show.

The driver was Marisol Arteaga, who did not have permission to drive the vehicle and had a suspended operator’s license.

The officer arrested her and later questioned her about the burglary at Carl’s Jr.