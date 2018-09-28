Change is never easy

Regular readers may have noticed a few changes in the past few months, but this is the second edition of the Daily Sun News in which our pages look different.

Our extremely talented production manager, Job Wise, spent some time last week with the staff at Eagle Media Lab, which is responsible for designing pages for a few of our sister papers.

They came up with the idea of a redesign for this newspaper, and it is our hope the new look makes it easier and more appealing for our readers enjoying the newspaper.

Other changes have taken place in the past couple of months, and although some of these changes may have been somewhat painful for staff, they were necessary for the sake of the readership.

Our staff has been adjusting to these changes, especially in the news room.

Currently, I must apologize to all whose stories we have been unable to cover.

For just more than a week, we have been without managing editor Ted Escobar. He is on medical leave, so his Old Timer columns haven’t been available.

I know there are many who enjoy reading his tales, so it is our hope he recovers quickly to feed the curiosity of those who look forward to reading the Old Timer column.

It has been quite a few years since I provided fodder for the Opinion Page, and I am doing my best to keep it interesting.

While I am muddling through, I am grateful to Julia Hart. She has agreed to work with me on a part-time temporary basis. I pulled her from retirement to help with the “busy work.”

A byline with her name will seldom be seen until we get through this stage, but the community deserves to know how invaluable she is. She is doing the work that doesn’t receive a lot of credit… and doing it joyfully.

In the coming weeks, additional changes are anticipated. They aren’t changes I am at liberty to divulge, but it is my sincere hope they will be welcome, and the readership will appreciate them.

Please bear with us as we adjust to these changes and continue to provide the news and stories that are important to you.

We strive to continue serving you, ensuring you are getting the community-centered feature stories and news focused on the people, businesses, organizations and government activities that matter most.