Clarence L. Punch, 75, Sunnyside, died Sept. 26, 2018.

He was born Nov. 5, 1942 in Buena.

Graveside inurnment service will be held on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, at 2 p.m. at the East Prosser Cemetery.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.