Dufault will be strong leader

Hopefully voters elect Republican Jeremie Dufault, who is running for the state House of Representatives.
Dufault earned his strong showing in the primary election by knocking on almost 7,000 doors and talking to voters, one on one.
I think he will continue to work that hard if he is elected.
Please join me in supporting Jeremie Dufault.
Ryan Munson
Moxee
