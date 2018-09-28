FFA students bring home the awards

This week at the Central Washington State Fair, a group of FFA students from Sunnyside High School were rewarded for their accomplishments.

The local chapter won fifth place honors for its Horticulture Display, Advisor Jared Ziegler reported.

“Tuesday, the 25th, was the FFA Livestock Judging contest at the Central Washington State Fair,” he said.

“There was a total of 41 teams from around the state competing,” Ziegler noted.

Sunnyside FFA placed fifth and eighth overall.

The fifth-place team consisted of Alex Partch, Morgan Duim, Lani Skyles, Marlee Weets and Kylee Theobald.

“Marlee Weets also placed fifth overall, as an individual,” Ziegler said.

The team winning eighth place included Ben Oswalt, Kaycee Hazzard, Brandon Crane, Canon Hauver and Samantha Clampitt.