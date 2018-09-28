Daily Sun logo

FFA students bring home the awards

The fifth place Livestock Judging Team winners are (left to right) SHS FFA Advisor Jared Ziegler, Kylee Theobald, Marlee Weets, Morgan Duim, Alex Partch and Lani Skyles.

By Jennie McGhan

As of Friday, September 28, 2018

Jared Ziegler

Members of the Sunnyside High School FFA chapter stand with their display. Pictured are (back row) FFA Advisor Jared Ziegler, (third row) Kimberly Arteaga, (second row left to right) Samantha Clampitt, Kylee Theobald and Lani Skyles, (front row left to right) Brandon Crane, Braden Skyles and Clayton Robert.

Jared Ziegler

The plaque the Sunnyside High School FFA chapter was awarded for its horticulture display at the Central Washington State Fair.

This week at the Central Washington State Fair, a group of FFA students from Sunnyside High School were rewarded for their accomplishments.

The local chapter won fifth place honors for its Horticulture Display, Advisor Jared Ziegler reported.

“Tuesday, the 25th, was the FFA Livestock Judging contest at the Central Washington State Fair,” he said.

“There was a total of 41 teams from around the state competing,” Ziegler noted.

Sunnyside FFA placed fifth and eighth overall. 

The fifth-place team consisted of Alex Partch, Morgan Duim, Lani Skyles, Marlee Weets and Kylee Theobald.

“Marlee Weets also placed fifth overall, as an individual,” Ziegler said.

The team winning eighth place included Ben Oswalt, Kaycee Hazzard, Brandon Crane, Canon Hauver and Samantha Clampitt.

