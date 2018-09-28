Grizzlies garner a couple wins

Sunnyside and Zillah competed at Lions Pool this past Tuesday.

The Grizzlies were in a dual meet against Davis and Eisenhower, while the Leopards were clocked against an Eisenhower JV competitor.

Makayla Koerner of Zillah won her two races, clocking 1:00.72 in the 500-yard freestyle and 1:09.61 in the 100-yard backstroke.

Teammate Baylee Manjarrez was the first-place finisher in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 29.11.

In the 500-yard freestyle she was second, clocking 1:05.05, and teammate Elie Sandoval tagged the edge of the pool in 1:09.38.

Sandoval was second in the 50-yard race with a time of 30.10.

For Sunnyside, Kylah Bunch finished first in the 50-yard freestyle against Davis with a time of 29.79. Against the Ike competitors, that time was good for fourth place.

Another first-place finish for the Grizzlies was the result of Bunch, Arianna Sanchez, Clarissa Calderon and Rugile Dovidonyte teaming up in the 200-yard freestyle relay for a clocking of 2:00.23 against Davis. They were second to Eisenhower.

There were quite a few second-place finishes for the Grizzlies against both the Pirates and Cadets.

Sanchez was runner-up to Davis in the 200-yard individual medley and backstroke events. Against Ike, she was third in those events.

Dovidonyte was second in the 100-yard butterfly race against both the Pirates and Cadets.

In the 100-yard freestyle, it was Amerie Stroh who garnered runner-up honors against Davis, third against Eisenhower.

Arizona Rodriguez was second in the 500-yard freestyle against both the opposing teams.

Earning another second-place finish was Dovidonyte. She was the fastest among the Grizzlies in the 100-yard backstroke, second against the Pirates and third against the Cadets.

In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Mireya Sanchez, Eternity Yanez, Aline Anderson and Ryen Bonzi combined talents for another second-place finish against Davis, third against Eisenhower.

Mireya Sanchez, in the 200-yard freestyle, was second against Eisenhower and third against Davis.