Grizzlies garner a couple wins

Sunnyside and Zillah competed at Lions Pool this past Tuesday.
The Grizzlies were in a dual meet against Davis and Eisenhower, while the Leopards were clocked against an Eisenhower JV competitor.
Makayla Koerner of Zillah won her two races, clocking 1:00.72 in the 500-yard freestyle and 1:09.61 in the 100-yard backstroke.
Teammate Baylee Manjarrez was the first-place finisher in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 29.11.
In the 500-yard freestyle she was second, clocking 1:05.05, and teammate Elie Sandoval tagged the edge of the pool in 1:09.38.
Sandoval was second in the 50-yard race with a time of 30.10.
For Sunnyside, Kylah Bunch finished first in the 50-yard freestyle against Davis with a time of 29.79. Against the Ike competitors, that time was good for fourth place.
Another first-place finish for the Grizzlies was the result of Bunch, Arianna Sanchez, Clarissa Calderon and Rugile Dovidonyte teaming up in the 200-yard freestyle relay for a clocking of 2:00.23 against Davis. They were second to Eisenhower.
There were quite a few second-place finishes for the Grizzlies against both the Pirates and Cadets.
Sanchez was runner-up to Davis in the 200-yard individual medley and backstroke events. Against Ike, she was third in those events.
Dovidonyte was second in the 100-yard butterfly race against both the Pirates and Cadets.
In the 100-yard freestyle, it was Amerie Stroh who garnered runner-up honors against Davis, third against Eisenhower.
Arizona Rodriguez was second in the 500-yard freestyle against both the opposing teams.
Earning another second-place finish was Dovidonyte. She was the fastest among the Grizzlies in the 100-yard backstroke, second against the Pirates and third against the Cadets.
In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Mireya Sanchez, Eternity Yanez, Aline Anderson and Ryen Bonzi combined talents for another second-place finish against Davis, third against Eisenhower.
Mireya Sanchez, in the 200-yard freestyle, was second against Eisenhower and third against Davis.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment