Help with strong parenting skills

Strengthening Families, a program for parents and youth, ages 10-14 begins at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at Sierra Vista Middle School, 916 N. 16th St., Sunnyside.

Classes will be from 6-8 p.m. every Tuesday at the school.

This program will help build communication skills in parents and youth and help create stronger, safer communities, Sunnyside United Unidos coordinator Brenda Barrios said.

To register for the classes call (509) 837-9629. Classes will be in English and Spanish. Free light dinner and childcare available.

Visit sunnysideunited.org for more information or check out Sunnyside United-Unidos on Facebook.