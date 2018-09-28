Inattention cause of Monday crash

A rear-end collision five miles south of Prosser was blamed on inattentive driving, according to a Washington State Patrol report.

The crash occurred about 12:30 p.m. Monday. The WSP report said a 2009 silver Accord driven by Raul Vizcaino-Ochoa, 18, of Grandview, struck a 1979 Ford flatbed truck, driven by Jose A. Rosas-Rosas, 42, of Pasco.

Both vehicles were southbound on State Route 221 at milepost five.

Vizcaino-Ochoa was injured in the crash and transported to Prosser Memorial Health Center. He was also cited for negligent driving, second degree.

The Honda was totaled, but the flatbed truck was driven from the scene.