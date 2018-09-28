Man injured, cited in two-car crash

A Sunnyside man was injured Sunday afternoon when his car rear-ended a westbound vehicle on Interstates-82, near Queensgate Drive in Richland.
Julio Silva, 21, the driver of a 2008 Mazda 3, struck the 2015 white Ford Fusion, driven by Teresa Delgado-Delgado, 19, of Wapato, who had stopped for traffic.
Silva, who was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, was cited for negligent driving second degree, according to the Washington State Patrol report.
Both vehicles were totaled in the crash.
