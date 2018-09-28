Play could be renamed the ‘Betty and Joyce’ show

Any time Betty Minnich, 87, and Joyce Taylor, 86, are cast in a local theatrical production, local community theater audiences can count on a fun, sometimes raucous performance by the pair.

Collectively, the women bring 112 years of comedy, dance and music to the local community theatre stage with their performances in the Over the Hill Theatricals latest show “All Aboard for Broadway.”

The show opens at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night at the Sunnyside High School auditorium,1801 E. Edison Ave., for the first of five shows.



This year, as the feisty and persistent New York money lenders known as “The Delaney Sisters” – Olive and Opal – Minnich and Taylor are a force to be reckoned with.

As the Delaney Sisters, they travel into war-torn to collect $200 plus $50, in expenses from would-be songwriter Harry Harrigan turned doughboy, played by Brian Tuor of Bickleton.

It’s a fun part, they agreed. And they get to use their “tough gal” accents.



Both women can name the first shows they were in more than 55 years ago, in the beginnings of the local community theatre company known as Valley Musical Comedy Company.

Minnich and her late husband Ray got involved in the 1962 show “Finian’s Rainbow,” because her mother Ruth Reynolds was working back stage on costumes. “We were bitten by the acting bug,” Minnich said.

Joyce joined the following year in “Show Boat” in 1963. Her late husband Jerry also joined the company in those early days of the company.

At various times, both women can brag that three generations of their families have walked the local stage in theatre productions.

Each actress could give lessons to their fellow cast members for stage presence and ability to play their parts.

“Well, now we have a little more trouble memorizing our lines and sometimes we have trouble hearing the prompter trying to help us out,” Minnich said.

Both have their favorite roles from the list of more than 83 shows produced by the Valley Musical Comedy Company, now known at Valley Theatre Company, and the Over the Hill Theatricals, which formed in 1989.

“Mine was the lead in Mame in 2004,” said Minnich and Taylor said hers was as Daisy Mae in the 1990 production of “Lil Abner”.

For now, the women are resting up to perform two shows this weekend and three more next weekend (Oct. 5, 6 and 7) all on the SHS stage. Tickets are on sale at the door.

This is one you don’t want to miss ‘Sista’.

The Saturday and Friday night shows are at 7:30 p.m. and the Sept. 30 and Oct. 6 and 7 are matinees at 2:30 p.m.