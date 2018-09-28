Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

september 21

Shots fired on East Washington Street.

Parking problem on East Fourth Street.

Parking problem on East Third Street at Cedar Street.

Residential alarm on Grandridge Road.

Code enforce on Grandridge Road.

Animal problem on West Fifth Street.

Assist resident on Avenue C.

Domestic disturbance on Ash Street.

Information on West Second Street.

Animal problem on Conestoga Way.

Information on West Second Street.

Civil matter on West Fifth Street.

Suicidal person on Division Street at East Fourth Street.

Animal problem on North Euclid Road.

Welfare check on Grandridge Road.

Traffic hazard on West Fifth Street at Avenue H.

Animal noise on Ash Street.

Noise complaint on Nicka Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Grandridge Road.

september 22

Theft on West Fifth Street.

Assist resident on East Wine Country Road.

Welfare check on Division Street.

Traffic stop on West Wine Country Road at Stover Road.

Abuse neglect on North Euclid Road.

Assist agency on Robinson Road.

Assault on East Wine Country Road.

Animal problem on Cedar Street.

Civil matter on West Second Street.

Parking problem on Avenue C.

Burglary on Hillcrest Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic stop on East Second Street.

september 23

Traffic hazard on East Second Street at Elm Street.

Assist resident on North Willoughby Road.

Driving under the influence on East Wine Country Road.

Non-injury crash on West Wine Country Road.

Wanted person on Highland Road.

Traffic hazard on Elm Street.

Noise complaint on West Fourth Street at Avenue D.

Assault on East Stover Road at Wilson Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on Stassen Way at Hillcrest Road.

Driving under the influence on Yakima Valley Highway at Tear Road.

Warrant service on Tacoma Avenue.

Warrant service on West Wine Country Road.

september 24

Residential alarm on Olmstead Road.

Traffic stop on West Second Street.

Parking problem on Groom Lane.

Parking problem on Conestoga Way.

Found property on Stassen Way.

Suspicious circumstance on Stassen Way at West Fifth Street.

Residential alarm on Arteaga Circle.

Parking problem on Broadview Drive.

Animal problem on Sherilyn Court.

Animal problem on Cedar Street.

Animal problem on Stassen Way.

Parking problem on Carriage Court.

Suspicious circumstance on North Elm Street at East Wine Country Road.

Information on West Second Street.

Threats on Deangela Drive.

Trespassing on West Second Street.

Malicious mischief on East Second Street.

Parking problem on Broadview Drive.

Welfare check on East Stover Road.

Lost property on East Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Hillcrest Road.

Parking problem on South Division Street.

september 25

Unsecure premises on West Second Street.

Malicious mischief on Division Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on West Second Street at Avenue G.

Assist agency on South Euclid Road.

Suspicious circumstance on East Washington Street.

Parking problem on Broadview Drive.

Welfare check on Avenue F.

Parking problem on East Wine Country Road.

Lost property on East Wine Country Road.

Residential alarm on Arteaga Circle.

Injury crash on East Wine Country Road.

Animal problem on Avenue G.

Unwanted guest on East Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on North Elm Street.

Unsecure premises on North Elm Street.

Assist agency on Stover Road at West Wine Country Road.

september 26

Unsecure premises on West Wine Country Road.

Welfare check on West Wine Country Road at East Stover Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Arteaga Circle.

Court order violation on Grandridge Road.

Animal problem on West Fifth Street.

Animal problem on East Wine Country Road.

Theft on Hill Drive.

Public service on North Birch Street.

Animal problem on King Street.

Malicious mischief on Grandridge Road.

Runaway juvenile on West Second Street.

Non-injury crash on Woodall Road.

Fraud on Wilson Highway.

Theft on East Wine Country Road.

Unsecure premises on Fir Street.

Assist resident on Ash Street.

september 27

Parking problem on South Euclid Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Elm Street at Cornell Road.

GRANGER POLICE

september 21

Unknown crash on Cherry Hill Road at Gap Road.

Parking problem on Mentzer Avenue E.

Assist agency on Indian Church Road.

september 22

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

Welfare check on East A Street.

Traffic stop on Mentzer Avenue E at Sharon Lane.

Suspicious circumstance on East B Street.

Traffic stop on East E Street.

september 23

Business alarm on Mentzer Avenue E.

Business alarm on Mentzer Avenue E.

Suspicious circumstance on Fifth Street at East B Street.

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

Information on Main Street.

Traffic stop on Second Avenue at Sunnyside Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Liberty Avenue.

september 24

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

Trespassing on Bailey Avenue.

Traffic offense on Sharon Lane at Matthew Avenue.

september 25

Residential alarm on Bagley Road.

Theft on West Boulevard North.

Information on East Third Street.

Business alarm on Mentzer Avenue E.

Suspicious circumstance on East Third Street.

september 26

Business alarm on Mentzer Avenue E.

Business alarm on Mentzer Avenue E.

Animal problem on E Avenue.

Court order served on Harris Avenue.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

september 21

Prisoner transport on North Front Street to Yakima County Jail.

Theft on West South Hill Road.

Juvenile problem on North 16th Street.

Disorderly on South 11th Street.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South 13th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Victory Way at Reeves Way.

Suspicious circumstance on Homer Street.

Theft on Picard Place.

Non-injury crash on North First Street.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Welfare check on South 13th Street.

Welfare check on South 16th Street.

Found property on North 16th Street at Yakima Valley Highway.

Welfare check on West Maple Avenue.

Drugs on Homer Street.

Traffic hazard on East Lincoln Avenue.

Livestock incident on South 13th Street.

Traffic stop on North 11th Street at Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Driving under the influence on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Welfare check on Parkland Drive.

Noise complaint on Vine Avenue.

september 22

Prisoner transport on North Front Street to Yakima County Jail.

Court order violation on North Avenue at Bagley Drive.

Attempt to locate on East Harrison Avenue.

Animal noise on South Eighth Street.

Business alarm on South 11th Street.

Animal noise on South Eighth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Kearney Avenue.

Traffic hazard on McClain Drive at Beckner Alley.

Assist resident on Dayton Drive.

Assist agency on North 16th Street.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Disorderly on Morgan Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Rohman Street.

Animal bite on Doolittle Avenue.

Trespassing on South Sixth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South 14th Street.

Noise complaint on East Edison Avenue at South 10th Street.

Noise complaint on Ninth Street at East Decatur Avenue.

Solicitor on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Welfare check on Mayhew Street.

Harassment on South Sixth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Sunset Place.

Suspicious circumstance on North 13th Street at North Avenue.

Traffic stop on Yakima Valley Highway at North 13th Street.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Noise complaint on South Buena Vista Avenue.

Resident dispute on McClaine Drive.

september 23

Domestic disturbance on North Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Jackson Avenue.

Assist resident on North Avenue.

Disorderly on East Edison.

Juvenile problem on South 12th Street.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Assist resident on North Avenue.

Assist resident on Skyline Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on East Edison Avenue.

Assist resident on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Unwanted guest on Yakima Valley Highway.

Court order violation on Weatherwax Street.

Animal problem on Picard Place.

Parking problem on South Eighth Street.

Domestic disturbance on North 11th Street.

Non-injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway at North Sixth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Woods Road.

Hit-and-run crash on Morgan Road.

Suspicious circumstance on North 16th Street.

Assist resident on East Harrison Avenue.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street to Yakima County Jail.

Traffic hazard on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Business alarm on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Residential alarm on Miller Avenue.

Assist resident on West Madison Avenue.

Threats on South 11th Street.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Abandoned vehicle on East Lincoln Avenue.

Unwanted guest on West Edison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Ivone Drive.

september 24

Domestic disturbance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Juvenile problem on South 11th Street.

Disorderly on Thill Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Sixth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South Fourth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South First Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Linden Way.

Assist resident on South Hamilton Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Juvenile problem on South 16th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on McClain Drive.

Fraud on East Edison Avenue.

Juvenile problem on South 16th Street.

Information on East Ida Belle Street.

Assist resident on East Edison Avenue.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street to Yakima County Jail.

Welfare check on Washout Road.

Warrant service on East South Hill Road.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street to Yakima County Jail.

Animal problem on East Edison Avenue.

Non-injury crash on East Edison Avenue.

Welfare check on South Fifth Street.

Assist agency on Homer Street.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street to Yakima County Jail.

Lost property on East Lincoln Avenue.

Welfare check on South Sixth Street.

Found property on Homer Street.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Assist agency on West Madison Avenue.

Assist agency on South Fourth Street.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Traffic hazard on Yakima Valley Highway.

Business alarm on Washington Court.

Suspicious circumstance on Franklin Court.

Drugs on East Lincoln Avenue at South at South Fourth Street.

september 25

Suspicious circumstance on North Fourth Street.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street to Yakima County Jail.

Traffic hazard on West Grandview Avenue.

Animal problem on South 11th Street.

Attempt to locate on South Sixth Street.

Assist resident on West Nicolai Avenue at South First Street.

Animal problem on South Fourth Street.

Sex crime on North Avenue.

Business alarm on South Seventh Street.

Code enforce on Park Drive.

Animal problem on Tacoma Avenue.

Threats on Van Belle Road.

Animal problem on South Eighth Street.

Animal problem on North 10th Street.

Non-injury crash on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Animal problem on North Ninth Street.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Assist agency on Southwest Crescent Avenue.

Assist agency on Barnard Boulevard.

Assault on Cemetery Road.

Wanted person on Homer Street.

Public service on Homer Street.

Transport on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Noise complaint on North Fourth Street.

Animal problem on East Lincoln Avenue.

Civil matter on East Harrison Avenue.

Business alarm on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Custodial interview on West Maple Avenue.

Assist agency on Centennial Park.

Assist agency on South Fourth Street.

Assault on West Maple Avenue.

Hit-and-run crash on South Sixth Street.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street to Yakima County Jail.

Business alarm on East Yakima Valley Highway.

september 26

Juvenile problem on South Lookout Drive.

Prisoner transport on Division Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South 16th Street.

Prisoner transport on West Wine Country Road to Grandview Municipal Court.

Assist agency on state Highway 241 at Sheller Road.

Traffic stop on South 13th Street at East Harrison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Street.

Abandoned vehicle on Grant Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on West South Hill Road.

Information on Homer Street.

Abandoned vehicle on East Ida Belle Street.

Abandoned vehicle on East Ida Belle Street.

Abandoned vehicle on East Ida Belle Street.

Abandoned vehicle on South 11th Street.

Abandoned vehicle on East Ida Belle Street.

Abandoned vehicle on East Ida Belle Street.

Abandoned vehicle on South 13th Street.

Abandoned vehicle on South Ninth Street.

Noise complaint on East Edison Avenue at South 10th Street.

Abandoned vehicle on Holstein Avenue.

Information on Yakima Valley Highway.

Abandoned vehicle on Kristen Avenue.

Parking problem on South 15th Street.

Abandoned vehicle on South 14th Street.

Abandoned vehicle on Harvest Place.

Assist agency on East Edison Avenue.

Abandoned vehicle on Julia Avenue.

Abandoned vehicle on South 15th Street.

Parking problem on Harvest Place.

Injury crash on East Edison Avenue at Yakima Valley Highway.

Custodial interview on South Ninth Street.

Juvenile problem on North 16th Street.

Hit-and-run crash on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Animal problem on South 14th Street.

Transport on Yakima Valley Highway.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Animal problem on East Edison Avenue.

Information on East Edison Avenue.

Animal problem on Outlook Road.

Resident dispute on South 13th Street.

Animal problem on East Lincoln Avenue.

Animal problem on South 11th Street.

Residential alarm on Woods Road.

Parking problem on South 15th Street.

Juvenile problem on South 13th Street.

Traffic offense on South 13th Street at Roosevelt Court.

Public service on East Warehouse Avenue.

Assist agency on South Fourth Street.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Fourth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Riverside Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Fourth Street.

september 27

Prisoner transport on North Front Street to Yakima County Jail.

Traffic stop on South First Street at South Hill.

Suspicious circumstance on Sunset Place.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Suspicious circumstance on North Fourth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South Sixth Street.

WAPATO POLICE

september 21

Threats on South Camas Avenue.

Assist resident on West Third Street.

Assist agency on Lateral B Road.

Residential alarm on West Second Street.

Suspicious circumstance on North Frontage Road.

Intoxication on East Second Street.

september 22

Assist agency on Egan Road.

september 22

Welfare check on state Highway 97 at Milepost 68.

Information on East Second Street.

Recovered stolen property on Progressive Road.

Malicious mischief on South Naches Avenue.

Assist agency on West Wapato Road.

Noise complaint on Egan Road.

Domestic disturbance on South Wasco Avenue.

september 23

Suspicious circumstance on West Wapato Road.

Burglary on West Second Street.

Assist agency on South Camas Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Second Street.

Welfare check on Campina Lane.

Assist agency on West First Street.

Assist resident on East Second Street.

Assist resident on West Second Street.

Assist agency on West Wapato Road.

Suspicious circumstance on North Lincoln Avenue.

Unknown crash on Keppler Way at South Kateri Lane.

september 24

Illegal burning on Southpark Drive.

Assist agency on South Wapato Avenue.

Malicious mischief on West Ninth Street.

Welfare check on North Wasco Avenue at West First Street.

Trespassing on Horschel Road.

Welfare check on North McKinley Road.

september 25

Assist agency on East Second Street.

Business alarm on West Wapato Road.

Animal problem on South Kateri Lane.

september 26

Malicious mischief on South Yakima Avenue.

Assist agency on Larue Road at Highway 97.

Drugs on East Second Street.

Fraud on South Simcoe Avenue.

Assist agency on North Trak at Egan Road.

Assist resident on North Ahtanum Avenue.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

september 21

Welfare check on Yakima Valley Highway at Interstate 82.

Unknown crash on Cherry Hill Road at Gap Rd, Granger.

Non-injury crash on Southwest Manor Road, Wapato.

Recovered stolen property on Price Road, Outlook.

Burglary on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on Lateral B Road, Wapato.

Residential alarm on Mountainview Road, Grandview.

Resident dispute on East Zillah Drive, Zillah.

Suspicious circumstance on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

Burglary on Lucy Lane, Zillah.

Burglary on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Information on Division Road, Zillah.

Fraud on Home Acres Road, Wapato.

Drugs on Price Road, Outlook.

Theft on Ashue Road, Wapato.

Civil matter on South Lester Road, Outlook.

Civil matter on Ashue Road, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on North Frontage Road, Wapato.

Shots fired on Hornby Road, Grandview.

Suspicious circumstance on West Robinson Road, Grandview.

Traffic hazard on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Mabton.

Juvenile problem on Kawichan Drive, Wapato.

Domestic disturbance on C Street, Mabton.

Assist agency on Indian Church Road, Granger.

september 22

Suspicious circumstance on Donald Wapato Road, Wapato.

Welfare check on Fort Road, Wapato.

Assist agency on Second Avenue, Zillah.

Abandoned vehicle on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Livestock incident on Yakima Valley Highway, Outlook.

Burglary on state Highway 22, Prosser.

Domestic disturbance on Robinson Road, Grandview.

Information on Second Avenue, Zillah.

Theft on Yakima Valley Highway, Zillah.

Court order violation on Egan Road, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on Morse Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Hoffer Road, Wapato.

Assist agency on Progressive Road, Wapato.

Assist agency on East Second Street, Wapato.

Animal bite on Lester Road, Sunnyside.

Missing person on North Lincoln Avenue, Wapato.

Vehicle theft on Yakima Valley Highway, Zillah.

Civil matter on Franks Road, Sunnyside.

Unwanted guest on Cheyne Road, Zillah.

Business alarm on Gurley Road, Granger.

Recovered stolen property on Alexander Extension, Sunnyside.

Injury crash on state Highway 97 at Milepost 73, Wapato.

Non-injury crash on Emerald Road, Sunnyside.

Traffic stop on Lateral A Road at state Highway 97, Wapato.

Traffic hazard on Konnowac Pass Road, Wapato.

Domestic disturbance on Palouse Lane, Wapato.

Assist agency on East B Street, Granger.

Assist agency on state Highway 97 at Milepost 67, Wapato.

Noise complaint on South Street, Wapato.

Noise complaint on Egan Road.

Noise complaint on North Street, Wapato.

september 23

Assist agency on Lombard Loop Road, Wapato.

Shots fired on Franks Road at Rader Road, Sunnyside.

Driving under the influence on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Malicious mischief on North Outlook Road, Outlook.

Vehicle prowl on South Lester Road, Outlook.

Domestic disturbance on Gurley Road, Granger.

Residential alarm on Yakima Valley Highway, Granger.

Non-injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway, Zillah.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway, Sunnyside.

Non-injury crash on South Camas Avenue, Wapato.

Residential alarm on South Lester Road, Sunnyside.

Welfare check on Campina Lane, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Mabton.

Civil matter on East Daisy, Wapato.

Traffic hazard on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Animal problem on Factory Road, Sunnyside.

Animal problem on Jefferson Street at Second Avenue, Mabton.

Injured child on Alexander Extension Road, Sunnyside.

Animal problem on Price Lane, Outlook.

Hit-and-run crash on East Zillah Drive at Thacker Road, Zillah.

Unwanted guest on Franks Road, Sunnyside.

Assist resident on West Elizabeth Street, Wapato.

Noise complaint on Roza Drive, Zillah.

Unknown crash on Outlook Road at Nichols Road, Outlook.

Livestock incident on Outlook Road, Outlook.

Animal bite on Houghton Road, Zillah.

Unknown crash on South Camas Avenue, Wapato.

Welfare check on Ridge Road, Mabton.

Mental subject on North Fourth Street, Grandview.

ZILLAH POLICE

september 21

Animal bite on First Avenue.

Welfare check on Meade Drive.

september 22

Welfare check on Second Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on Second Avenue.

Assist agency on North E Street.

Animal problem on Nathaniel Lane.

Suspicious circumstance on Seventh Street.

Information on Ann Street.

Assist resident on Vintage Valley Parkway.

september 23

Traffic offense on First Avenue.

september 24

Malicious mischief on Railroad Avenue.

Information on Rainier Avenue.

Assist agency on North Elm Street.

Traffic offense on Chehalis Avenue.

september 25

Information on Linda Street.

Welfare check on Chenaur Drive.

Recovered stolen property on First Avenue.

Malicious mischief on Nathaniel Lane.



Assist agency on Yakima Valley Highway at Roza Drive.

Residential matter on Seventh Street.