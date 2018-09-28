Sam Ray Walker, 72, of Sunnyside died Sept. 25, 2018 in Sunnyside.
He was born April 14, 1946, in Porterville, Calif.
At the family’s request, no formal services will be held at this time.
Those wishing to sign Sam’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
