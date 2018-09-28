Daily Sun logo

Sam Ray Walker

DEATH NOTICE

As of Friday, September 28, 2018

Sam Ray Walker, 72, of Sunnyside died Sept. 25, 2018 in Sunnyside.

He was born April 14, 1946, in Porterville, Calif.

At the family’s request, no formal services will be held at this time. 

Those wishing to sign Sam’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com

 Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements. 

﻿

﻿

