Volleyball teams net wins

Both the Sunnyside High School and Sunnyside Christian volleyball teams, as well as Prosser secured victories on Tuesday.

Prosser also won its Thursday, Sept. 20 match, while Grandview and Mabton lost despite putting their hearts into the matches.

Tuesday night, the Grizzlies defeated Davis, 3-1.

Sunnyside High

They won a tightly contested first set, 26-24, faltered in a lengthy battle that ended in a 32-34 loss in the second, recovered to win 27-25 in the third and clinched the victory with a 26-24 fourth-set win.

“The Grizzlies started off strong with a 9-3 lead in the first set,” Coach Jamie Palmer said.

“The Pirates battled back, and from that point on, the entire match was close,” she said.

In the second set, Palmer said, the Grizzlies were down 17-23 before going on a run to tie up the game at 24 points.

“With long rallies, the second set finally ended in favor of the Pirates at 34-32,” she said.

Miriam Galvan combined for 7 kills, 4 blocks and 1 ace; Kaycee Hazzard served 3 aces, 3 kills and 2 blocks; Kiana Hellner-Gomez provided 20 assists 3 kills and 3 blocks; Mercedes Zavala knocked out 6 kills; and Lizette Martinez had another 4 kills.

The team combined for 33 kills, 9 blocks and 12 aces.

“All 12 players contributed to a much-earned win that puts Sunnyside’s record at 1-1 in league,” Palmer noted.

Sunnyside Christian

The Knights secured a 3-0 victory over Bickleton (25-12, 25-16, 25-6).

Sunnyside Christian improves to 3-3 on the season with the Tuesday night win.

Leading the team on the serving line was Brooklon Struikmans, who was 16-for-17. She served up 7 aces and delivered 5 perfect passes.

Emily Broersma had 5 kills; Grace Van Belle served 6 aces and provided 7 assists; Jenna Andringa was 5-for-5 from the service line, served 2 aces and had 2 kills; Kelli Candanoza was 13-for-13 serving, had 2 aces, 14 assists and 2 digs; Krista den Hoed was 10-for-10 serving, had 3 aces, 9 kills and 8 perfect passes; and Madi Candanoza was 8-for-9 serving with 2 aces, a kill and 8 perfect passes.

Prosser

The Mustangs opened league play with a 3-2 victory over Ephrata last Thursday and followed it with a 3-1 win against Quincy on Tuesday.

Against Ephrata, the scores were 25-12, 25-13, 21-25, 20-25, 15-10.

Ashley Ripplinger, Anahi Milanez and Kayla Lind were the leaders for the Mustangs. Ripplinger had 23 kills, while Milanez kept the ball from the floor with 23 digs, and Lind provided 50 assists and 23 digs.

Against the Jackrabbits, the Mustangs won 24-26, 25-8, 25-21, 25-17 on Tuesday.

Lind kept the ball moving with 38 assists and 14 digs. Ripplinger, Jenna Schnellbach and Grace Meirndorf combined for 39 kills, while Ripplinger also had 11 blocks and Schnellbach had 18 digs.

Another team leader was Milanez with 18 digs.

Mabton

“Even though we didn’t walk away with the official win, I’m extremely proud of my girls,” Mabton coach Vanessa Medina said of last Thursday’s match against Columbia Burbank.

She said the team played a great game and fought for every point.

The Vikings fell in five sets, 2-3 (25-2, 27-17, 16-25, 18-25, 10-15).

“I’m glad they know now what they’re capable of when they play hard together and with heart and intensity,” Medina said.

Five out of six Vikings played every second of the five sets, she said.

“But I’m glad they still kept fighting and still kept up their spirits.”

Giselle Garzon led with 12 service points; Fatima Quintero had 8 aces and lead with 11 kills; Mercedes Becerra had 16 digs; Olivia Zaval had 11 digs and 8 kills; Kassandra Hernandez had 12 service points, 15 digs and 30 assists; and Karina Garzon served 3 aces, 46 digs, 2 assists, 8 kills and 2 blocks.

Grandview

Last Thursday, Quincy swept the Greyhounds in three (25-10, 25-15, 25-6).

Assistant coach Orejeona Jeffery said the team leader was Cassidy Eucker with 20 digs.