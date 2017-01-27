    26°
Lead stories

Loaded gun prompts lockdown

High school student taken into custody

A 15-year-old boy is in custody after he allegedly brought and displayed a loaded gun at school.

Hazy days ahead

Air advisory in place through Monday

Officials have taken the rare step of issuing a five-day weather advisory due to poor air quality.

YV-Tech building tomorrow’s workforce

Business leaders see results on tour

Lower Yakima Valley students are being equipped for work in the local job market, and finding that training close to home at YV-Tech skill centers in Sunnyside and Yakima.

Sewer line upgrade

Sunnyside city employee Oscar Mendoza, left, and contractor Bruce Gilmore discuss a project to reline the city sewer at 13th Street and Lincoln Avenue.

News

Sports

    Weekend girls hoops

    Grandview and Bickleton

    The Greyhounds lost 30-50 in Friday’s match-up against East Valley (Yakima) and defeated Quincy on Saturday, 62-29.

    Snow-good conditions

    Officials are reporting good conditions at the White Pass Ski Area.

    Games tonight

    The Knights host DeSales tonight at 5:30 and 7 p.m.

    Fly fishing show on tap

    Wall-to-wall displays of the newest fly rods, reels, boots, waders, clothing and flies are being showcased at the fifth annual Pacific Northwest Fly Fishing Show, Feb. 18-19.

Lifestyle

    Children’s day planned

    A “Take Your Child to the Library” event is planned for the local library.

    Winter challenge set

    It’s too cold to go outside. So, snuggle up next to a warm fire, snuggle under a big throw and read the book you got for Christmas.

    Shining Star is Saturday

    The annual Washington Shining Star Pageant for girls and women, ages kindergarten to age 30, who are differently abled, is set for 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at Bethel Church, 270 N. Gap Road.

    Talent show announced

    The annual High School student-driven Hospice Talent Showcase will be at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 11 in the auditorium, 1801 E. Edison Ave.

Opinion

Events

