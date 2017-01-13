    13°
Flames erupt from automotive, equipment businesses

Fire crews still on scene at 181 Factory Road

One dog perished, one survived massive fire east of Sunnyside

Jenkin excited about session

Prosser man takes seat in state House

A Prosser businessman is excited about his first session in the state legislature.

Bring on Detroit

Area '12th Man' ready for Wildcard Weekend

The “Hawk house” will be lit up like Christmas when the Seattle Seahawks and the Detroit Lions face off Saturday in the opening round of NFL playoffs.

Fire destroys Prosser family’s home

Non-profit seeks help for residents

A local non-profit is rallying around a family that lost its home and possessions to a fire yesterday morning.

    Should after-work contact be illegal?

    On Jan. 1, France implemented a new law that gives workers the legal “right to disconnect” from emails and other digital correspondence from co-workers and bosses while off the clock.

    County-merger plan a bad idea

    Clark County Republican Assessor Peter Van Nortwick and Democrat Treasurer Doug Lasher want a state constitutional amendment requiring a minimum population of 25,000 residents for a county to exist.

    Prioritize spending, don’t hike taxes

    The 2017 Legislative session begins Monday, and with it comes the continued battle over K-12 education funding.

    Time for nation to REIN in regulators

    I’ve written a book chapter and a lot of columns over the years on the Regulations from the Executive In Need of Scrutiny (REINS) Act — a profoundly simple, powerful bill that would require regulators and bureaucrats to get their most expensive rules approved by Congress before they could take effect.

    Take me to your tweeter.

    Hey, Google is my new buddy

    I’m drinking morning coffee and exchanging pleasantries with the omnipotent Google Home device that arrived as a gift and was given a place near our kitchen table.

