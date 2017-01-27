    20°
Lead stories

Proclamation may nix make-up days

Inslee opens doors for school day waivers

Extending the school year due to snow days may not be needed after all for some schools.

City rejects ‘sanctuary’ reputation

Sunnyside, county seek to have status dismissed

The city and Yakima County are taking steps to have their names removed from an Internet list of so-called “sanctuary” cities and counties.

Tease photo

Students hear survival story

Speaker shares Holocaust escape

Doris Berg grew up listening to her parents tell stories of the old country.

Voters to weigh in on Feb. 14 school bond measures

Ballots in the mail this week to Grandview, Prosser

Ballots will be in the mail this week to voters in two Lower Yakima Valley school districts seeking new school construction.

    Weekend girls hoops

    Grandview and Bickleton

    The Greyhounds lost 30-50 in Friday’s match-up against East Valley (Yakima) and defeated Quincy on Saturday, 62-29.

    Sunnyside tops Bulldogs

    The undefeated Grizzlies girls basketball team took their show to the court south of the Oregon border last night and brought home a victory.

    Lyle-Wishram tops Pirates

    The Lyle-Wishram girls basketball team kept the Pirates at bay Monday night, 39-33, in 1B basketball.

    Yakama Tribal dunks Bickleton

    The Pirate boys were no match for Yakama Tribal last night as the Eagles cruised to an easy 72-34 win in 1B basketball.

    Heritage dean’s list released

    The following students, by town, have earned a spot on the Heritage University’s Dean’s List, having maintained a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better.

    Valley scholars on dean’s list

    Lower Valley residents earning a spot on the Eastern Washington University’s Fall Semester Dean’s List includes the following (by city):

    ‘Go Red’ is fair theme

    PMH Medical Center will “Go Red” at a health fair from 7:30-11 a.m. Feb. 2 at the hospital, 723 Memorial St.

    Marriage refresher set

    The Art of Marriage, a series focused on strong marriages, will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 18 in the Community Center, 1521 S. First St.

    Genuine contempt for the news media

    In his first White House press room briefing, President Donald Trump’s press secretary, Sean Spicer, laid out the Administration’s approach to the media with all the subtlety of a Louisville slugger between the eyes: We don’t like you, we don’t want you, we don’t need you, we intend to ignore you.

    Our future is in very good hands

    There are times when one generation of Americans may look at the next generation and focus on how different the fashions and manners seem from when we were younger.

    School bonds make sense

    Ballots will appear in mailboxes throughout Grandview and Prosser this week for two school bond measures on the Feb. 14 ballot.

    Odyssey software a problem for county

    FORUM

    Upon researching nationwide news stories and documents regarding Odyssey, a Texas-based technology program adopted by Yakima County two years ago, I found many problems with it and other Tyler Tech programs.

    A bait-and-switch budget offer

    What could be more cynical and cruel than convincing people who passionately care about the environment that you have a plan to save it when all you really have is a way to grab money and kill jobs?

    By Sen. Jim Honeyford
    January 20, 2017

    ‘F,’ as in Facebook

    I haven’t gotten into Facebook, didn’t think it was worth the time to maintain a social-media account.

