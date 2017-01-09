Local police officers were busy on New Year’s Eve with several reports of gunfire and fireworks, both of which are illegal within the city limits.

The Lower Yakima Valley is digging out of a weather system that brought up to 5 inches of snow in places, according to weather official estimated.

State lawmakers have priorities in mind as they prepare for a new legislative session that starts next Monday.

New winter storm expected to bring 1-4 inches of snow Saturday and 2-4 inches Sunday, followed by sleet and freezing rain.

Snow and ice expected to make travel difficult throughout Lower Yakima Valley on Saturday and Sunday.

It was the only action in town Friday, and the Grizzlies boys basketball team put on quite a show, defeating Coeur d’Alene, Idaho in overtime, 79-70.

For the second night in a row, the Sunnyside girls basketball team proved they are strong, defeating formidable opponent.

The Seattle Seahawks (10-5-1) open the postseason this weekend by hosting the Detroit Lions (9-7).

Yakima Area Arboretum officials will offer training for those interested in becoming naturalists and volunteers.

“The Things We Carry” is an exhibit that opens Jan. 11 at Central Washington University.

Many of us see the New Year as an opportunity for a new beginning—a chance to make positive changes in our lives.

Ring in New Year safely Saturday Find a designated driver before partying on New Years Eve You’ve survived another year and you’re ready to celebrate.

New year’s resolutions for Donald Trump and Congress In the spirit of New Year’s, here are four resolutions for president-elect Trump and Congress that will enable them to really make America great again:

Opportunities with the shift from oil As 2017 approaches, it is fascinating to look back at the vast changes in our lives over the last century and then imagine where we may be headed in the next 25 years.

Remember your pet this holiday season FORUM As we celebrate joyfully with friends and family this holiday season, American Humane — the country’s first national humane organization — is reminding pet owners to take safety steps to ensure the holidays are just as merry for their furry friends.