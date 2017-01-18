A stronger presence in the community is helping the city reduce burglaries.

The newest Office of Columbia River forecast says the Columbia River Basin will have more water for irrigation and domestic use by 2035, but that those gains come when demand is low.

The likely peak of President Barack Obama’s administration, the Affordable Care Act, is a legacy worth saving, local health care providers say.

A wintry mix of snow and ice is being blamed for a crash involving a Sunnyside High School bus last night.

The final date to purchase or modify federal crop insurance coverage on most 2017 spring-planted crops is approaching.

More than 6,500 students, educators, and parents assembled on the Capitol steps Monday to shout out their frustrations over the state’s alleged failure to fund basic education, a constitutional duty.

Amidst the freezing rain and concerns regarding road conditions, the Leopards hosted their South Central Athletic Conference rival — Granger — last night.

The No. 2 ranked Leopards in the state 1A Ratings Percentage Index showed up league-rival Granger last night.

The state Parks and Recreation Commission will meet next week to review the agency’s director.

A University of Washington professor with Lower Yakima Valley ties has received the 2017 Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers.

Lower Valley residents earning a spot on the Eastern Washington University’s Fall Semester Dean’s List includes the following (by city):

When the press loses its credibility When is the press no longer the watchdog America’s founders intended to keep government accountable?

Save our school talent shows It seems there’s a shortage of the old Hollywood Mickey Rooney and Judy Garland “Hey, kids - let’s put on a show!” exuberance.

Who can authorize flags to fly half-staff? FORUM It seems valley mayors need to be reminded, again, about who is authorized to order the U.S. flag to be flown at half-staff.

Grizzly proposal violates state law State law is clear when it comes to grizzly bears: According to Revised Code of Washington 77.12.035, “Grizzly bears shall not be transplanted or introduced into the state.”