Salute begins today for fallen Prosser men
Flags lowered for firefighter, former marine
Local homes, businesses and offices are honoring a former marine and a firefighter who died last Saturday in a crash near Naches.
Snow cancels, delays MLK assemblies
Peace march set for Monday in Toppenish
Snow days and two-hour delays have left little time to work Martin Luther King Jr. assemblies and observances into schedules.
Jurassic snow-removal effort
At least three snow-removal crews were busy yesterday in Granger removing snow from sidewalks and side roads.
Officials say ATV use is illegal
Officers have discretion in writing tickets
The roads are in rough shape and that all-terrain vehicle in the garage sure looks tempting.
Franz sworn in as lands commissioner
Environmental activist Hilary Franz was sworn in yesterday as the state’s 14th commissioner of public lands.
Weather advisories issued for Lower Yakima Valley, again
Freezing fog predicted for Grandview east, snow expected from Sunnyside west
Freezing fog, winter weather advisories in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday.
Crash temporarily closes state Highway 241
Traffic detoured at Factory and Sheller roads
Flames erupt from automotive, equipment businesses
Fire crews still on scene at 181 Factory Road
One dog perished, one survived massive fire east of Sunnyside
Stuck in the snow?
Cops offer tips on staying safe
Snow may not be falling from the sky, but there is still plenty of it on local roads.
Greyhounds lose dual
Three Greyhounds won their matches against league foe Wapato last night in a 22-59 loss.
Bowlers final home game on Tuesday
The Grizzlies will close out their bowling season Tuesday.
Valenzuela, Russell claim wins at swim meet
Pullman dominated yesterday’s swim meet against Grandview and Prosser, but each of the Lower Yakima Valley teams had strong individual performances.
Granger hosts double dual
Jeremiah Salcedo of Granger scores near fall points to later win a major decision (13-0) in the 113-pound bout against Cle Elum-Roslyn’s Joey Moen.
Arboretum classes offered
Interested in volunteering at the Yakima Area Arboretum?
Week of January 16 to 20
1987: Castle named Realtor of the Year
At the high school, the chemistry class learned to make bricks and tested a white substance found on Snipes Mountain.
Simple truth about a REAL ID Act fix
Unless Washington state complies with the federal government mandates in the REAL ID Act, Washingtonians seeking to board planes will face serious disruptions as thousands of passengers find out their driver’s licenses are no longer enough to get them past security gates.
Ignoring gun laws a slippery slope
A recent article in The Daily Sun (“Gun measure should be a no-go,” Dec. 16) took me to task for sponsoring legislation that, from an outsider’s point of view, appears to create a new law allowing for firearms in stadiums and convention centers.
Time to allow ATV-use in cities
It’s winter time. And across the nation, many residents of towns similar to ours are using their snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles to get to work, the store, restaurants and other places.
A trillion reasons why debt is incomprehensible
Get this: The U.S. Treasury says that America‘s debt grew by another trillion dollars in 2016.
Avoiding déjà vu all over again
The late Yogi Berra coined the phrase “it’s déjà vu all over again!” It is used extensively to describe political miscues.
