Lead stories

Salute begins today for fallen Prosser men

Flags lowered for firefighter, former marine

Local homes, businesses and offices are honoring a former marine and a firefighter who died last Saturday in a crash near Naches.

Snow cancels, delays MLK assemblies

Peace march set for Monday in Toppenish

Snow days and two-hour delays have left little time to work Martin Luther King Jr. assemblies and observances into schedules.

Jurassic snow-removal effort

At least three snow-removal crews were busy yesterday in Granger removing snow from sidewalks and side roads.

Officials say ATV use is illegal

Officers have discretion in writing tickets

The roads are in rough shape and that all-terrain vehicle in the garage sure looks tempting.

Franz sworn in as lands commissioner

Environmental activist Hilary Franz was sworn in yesterday as the state’s 14th commissioner of public lands.

    Simple truth about a REAL ID Act fix

    Unless Washington state complies with the federal government mandates in the REAL ID Act, Washingtonians seeking to board planes will face serious disruptions as thousands of passengers find out their driver's licenses are no longer enough to get them past security gates.

    By Sen. Curtis King
    Print date:January 13, 2017

    Ignoring gun laws a slippery slope

    A recent article in The Daily Sun ("Gun measure should be a no-go," Dec. 16) took me to task for sponsoring legislation that, from an outsider's point of view, appears to create a new law allowing for firearms in stadiums and convention centers.

    By Rep. David Taylor
    Print date:January 13, 2017

    Time to allow ATV-use in cities

    It's winter time. And across the nation, many residents of towns similar to ours are using their snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles to get to work, the store, restaurants and other places.

    McCleary Decision

    A trillion reasons why debt is incomprehensible

    Get this: The U.S. Treasury says that America‘s debt grew by another trillion dollars in 2016.

    Avoiding déjà vu all over again

    The late Yogi Berra coined the phrase "it's déjà vu all over again!" It is used extensively to describe political miscues.

    By Don C. Brunell
    Print date:January 11, 2017

