Lead stories
Ice coats lower valley
School bus hit on slick highway
A wintry mix of snow and ice is being blamed for a crash involving a Sunnyside High School bus last night.
Residents have mixed views on Obama legacy
Residents tout health care, but worry about foreign policy
The likely peak of President Barack Obama’s administration, the Affordable Care Act, is a legacy worth saving, local health care providers say.
Wet season building basin supply
The newest Office of Columbia River forecast says the Columbia River Basin will have more water for irrigation and domestic use by 2035, but that those gains come when demand is low.
Burglaries decline in Grandview, statistics show
But vehicle thefts increased slightly in 2016
A stronger presence in the community is helping the city reduce burglaries.
News
Weather advisories issued for Lower Yakima Valley, again
Freezing fog predicted for Grandview east, snow expected from Sunnyside west
Freezing fog, winter weather advisories in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday.
Crash temporarily closes state Highway 241
Traffic detoured at Factory and Sheller roads
Rally focuses on education
Protesters chastise lawmakers
More than 6,500 students, educators, and parents assembled on the Capitol steps Monday to shout out their frustrations over the state’s alleged failure to fund basic education, a constitutional duty.
Crop insurance deadline looms
Whole farm protection due by March 15
The final date to purchase or modify federal crop insurance coverage on most 2017 spring-planted crops is approaching.
Sports
Bickleton splits weekend games
Pirates lose to Sunnyside Christian
Parks and Recreation Commission meeting set
Agency to review director performance
The state Parks and Recreation Commission will meet next week to review the agency’s director.
No. 2 Leopards dispatch Granger, 83-61
Delp scores game high 26 points
The No. 2 ranked Leopards in the state 1A Ratings Percentage Index showed up league-rival Granger last night.
No. 6 Spartans defeat rival, 57-49
Castro scores 27 of team’s points against Leopards
Amidst the freezing rain and concerns regarding road conditions, the Leopards hosted their South Central Athletic Conference rival — Granger — last night.
Lifestyle
Valley scholars on dean’s list
Lower Valley residents earning a spot on the Eastern Washington University’s Fall Semester Dean’s List includes the following (by city):
Former valley doctor honored
A University of Washington professor with Lower Yakima Valley ties has received the 2017 Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers.
Pet care important on these cold days
It’s cold outside so bring your pets indoors.
Opinion
When the press loses its credibility
When is the press no longer the watchdog America’s founders intended to keep government accountable?
Save our school talent shows
It seems there’s a shortage of the old Hollywood Mickey Rooney and Judy Garland “Hey, kids - let’s put on a show!” exuberance.
Who can authorize flags to fly half-staff?
FORUM
It seems valley mayors need to be reminded, again, about who is authorized to order the U.S. flag to be flown at half-staff.
Grizzly proposal violates state law
State law is clear when it comes to grizzly bears: According to Revised Code of Washington 77.12.035, “Grizzly bears shall not be transplanted or introduced into the state.”
Simple truth about a REAL ID Act fix
Unless Washington state complies with the federal government mandates in the REAL ID Act, Washingtonians seeking to board planes will face serious disruptions as thousands of passengers find out their driver’s licenses are no longer enough to get them past security gates.
Daily Sun social
Events
Kids in the ParkThu, Jan. 26, 10 AM
BunkoThu, Jan. 26, 1 PM
Prosser Eagles open to members and guestsThu, Jan. 26, 2 PM
Sunnyside Eagles Aerie No. 2927Thu, Jan. 26, 4 PM
Pinochle game nightThu, Jan. 26, 7 PM
Ishaan Raga: The art of Dr. Deepali Manta KaylThu, Jan. 26