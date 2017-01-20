Lead stories
Granger fills vacant City Council seat
Magalie Roman-Estrada was appointed to a vacant seat on the five-person City Council last night.
Blaze destroys Buena church
Firefighter treated for medical issue
A local church was destroyed by fire yesterday.
Man stands trial in death
Local accused of running over his brother
A local man will stand trial in April on accusations he killed his brother.
Vandalism, forgery crimes decline in Sunnyside
City sees spike in motor vehicle, purse thefts
The vandalism rate in the city continued its trend downward last year.
One injured in 241 crash
A local woman was injured Thursday afternoon when his minivan was struck broadside by a Ford 350 pickup.
News
Fog, stagnant air advisories issued
The National Weather Service this morning issued freezing and dense fog advisories for the Lower Yakima Valley, Klickitat County and the Columbia River Gorge area. A stagnant air advisory has also been issued.
GOP appoints Prosser legislator
A Prosser man serving his first term as a state legislator has been appointed one of his party’s leaders.
Sports
Bickleton splits weekend games
Pirates lose to Sunnyside Christian
Plans for new trails under way
Just four miles from town, the No. 2 Canyon area is a destination for an evening trail run or a weekend bike ride.
Cheer camp tomorrow
The high school cheerleaders are hosting a mini cheer camp from 1 to 5:30 p.m. tomorrow.
Tournament dates set
Fastbreak Frenzy will take place Feb. 24-26.
Lifestyle
Child’s library day planned
Feb. 4 has been designated as “Take Your Child to the Library” at the local library, 311 Division St.
Art class offered
Thinking of taking up a new hobby?
Local ESL classes set
Yakima Valley College is now enrolling students for fall quarter English as a Second Language (ESL) classes at 500 W. Main St.
Opinion
Odyssey software a problem for county
FORUM
Upon researching nationwide news stories and documents regarding Odyssey, a Texas-based technology program adopted by Yakima County two years ago, I found many problems with it and other Tyler Tech programs.
A bait-and-switch budget offer
What could be more cynical and cruel than convincing people who passionately care about the environment that you have a plan to save it when all you really have is a way to grab money and kill jobs?
‘F,’ as in Facebook
I haven’t gotten into Facebook, didn’t think it was worth the time to maintain a social-media account.
Illegal immigration heating up
With Donald J. Trump officially being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States today, immigration politics are about to heat up, big time.
Just give Trump a chance
It’s inauguration day. Today, Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States.
Daily Sun social
Events
Sunday morning breakfastSun, Jan. 29, 8 AM
Prosser Eagles open to members and guestsSun, Jan. 29, 2 PM
Card gamesMon, Jan. 30, 1 PM
Prosser Eagles open to members and guestsMon, Jan. 30, 2 PM