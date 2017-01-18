    32°
Lead stories

Ice coats lower valley

School bus hit on slick highway

A wintry mix of snow and ice is being blamed for a crash involving a Sunnyside High School bus last night.

Tease photo

Working on the Roza

Residents have mixed views on Obama legacy

Residents tout health care, but worry about foreign policy

The likely peak of President Barack Obama’s administration, the Affordable Care Act, is a legacy worth saving, local health care providers say.

Wet season building basin supply

The newest Office of Columbia River forecast says the Columbia River Basin will have more water for irrigation and domestic use by 2035, but that those gains come when demand is low.

  By Matt Spaw WNPA
  January 18, 2017
Tease photo

Burglaries decline in Grandview, statistics show

But vehicle thefts increased slightly in 2016

A stronger presence in the community is helping the city reduce burglaries.

