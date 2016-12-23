Lead stories
A Christmas recovery
The Vidales family is counting its blessings this Christmas after surviving a house fire.
The Great Depression, an era when Christmas was simpler
1930s-era babies recall holidays past
The dark days of the nation’s longest economic depression hit every family hard.
Blue Christmas service
The service at Sunnyside’s Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 327 E. Edison Ave., invited those who experienced loss during the past year to light a floating candle.
News
Sunnyside plans street closure
Officials close a portion of 13th Street
Plane reported missing
No details released on pilot, passengers
Sports
Elk feeding under way
Oak Creek Wildlife Area officials have started winter elk feeding.
Avalanche danger rises
Back country skiers and snowboarders are being urged to use caution if they venture out this Christmas weekend.
Shootout set for SunDome
The Zillah boys will be among several teams playing in the two-day SunDome Shootout Basketball Tournament next Thursday night.
Boys hoops camp looms
The 2016 Holiday Hoops Camp is slated for Wednesday and Thursday at Sunnyside High School.
Lifestyle
Holiday party survival guide: tips to avoid weight gain
Lights decorate streets across the country.
Menus
December 26-December 30
Opinion
Christmas time is family time
Many Americans are spoiled when it comes to Christmas. Shop, eat, go to church, open presents, watch football.
Wishing you an orange Christmas
They didn’t get electricity until the 1960s. They made do and were content. It’s all they knew.
Christmas offers a chance to find peace
Tomorrow is Christmas Eve and the day after is Christmas Day.
Republicans are the masters of not getting over things
And now a few choice words for all Republicans advising Democrats to “stop whining about the election and get over it.”
After Aleppo, we need a new Syria policy
Over the past week, eastern Aleppo was completely brought back under control of the Syrian government.
Washington apples making a comeback
This year’s good news is Washington apple production is the second best-ever. The better news is shipments to Asian markets are returning to normal.
Daily Sun social
Events
Sunday morning breakfastSun, Jan. 1, 8 AM
Sunday morning breakfastsSun, Jan. 1, 8 AM
Sunday morning breakfastsSun, Jan. 1, 8 AM
Free park day at Sacajawea State ParkSun, Jan. 1, 8 AM
New Year’s Day HikeSun, Jan. 1, 10 AM
Prosser Eagles open to members and guestsSun, Jan. 1, 2 PM