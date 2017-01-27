Lead stories
Loaded gun prompts lockdown
High school student taken into custody
A 15-year-old boy is in custody after he allegedly brought and displayed a loaded gun at school.
Hazy days ahead
Air advisory in place through Monday
Officials have taken the rare step of issuing a five-day weather advisory due to poor air quality.
YV-Tech building tomorrow’s workforce
Business leaders see results on tour
Lower Yakima Valley students are being equipped for work in the local job market, and finding that training close to home at YV-Tech skill centers in Sunnyside and Yakima.
Sewer line upgrade
Sunnyside city employee Oscar Mendoza, left, and contractor Bruce Gilmore discuss a project to reline the city sewer at 13th Street and Lincoln Avenue.
State Highway 241 closed
Snow, crashes close highway at Sheller Road
Bills aim to crack down on phone use while driving
Fines would more than double
Two new bills could drive a deeper wedge between you and your smartphone on the road if passed by the state Legislature.
No fraud in state vote
Following President Donald Trump’s assertion that as many as 3 to 5 million people voted fraudulently in the 2016 presidential election, Secretary of State Kim Wyman defended the state’s elections.
Weekend girls hoops
Grandview and Bickleton
The Greyhounds lost 30-50 in Friday’s match-up against East Valley (Yakima) and defeated Quincy on Saturday, 62-29.
Snow-good conditions
Officials are reporting good conditions at the White Pass Ski Area.
Games tonight
The Knights host DeSales tonight at 5:30 and 7 p.m.
Fly fishing show on tap
Wall-to-wall displays of the newest fly rods, reels, boots, waders, clothing and flies are being showcased at the fifth annual Pacific Northwest Fly Fishing Show, Feb. 18-19.
Children’s day planned
A “Take Your Child to the Library” event is planned for the local library.
Winter challenge set
It’s too cold to go outside. So, snuggle up next to a warm fire, snuggle under a big throw and read the book you got for Christmas.
Shining Star is Saturday
The annual Washington Shining Star Pageant for girls and women, ages kindergarten to age 30, who are differently abled, is set for 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at Bethel Church, 270 N. Gap Road.
Talent show announced
The annual High School student-driven Hospice Talent Showcase will be at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 11 in the auditorium, 1801 E. Edison Ave.
Your gift can pay down U.S. debt - like Trump
To avoid conflicts of interest on his investments, President Trump plans to “gift” hotel profits from foreign governments’ payments to the U.S. Treasury - gifts that will go directly toward paying down U.S. debt.
Trump should embrace Braceros program
President Trump’s new get-tough attitude on immigration has already stopped one Mexican from coming to the United States.
Lawmakers punting on first down
Next weekend is the Super Bowl.
Let’s have a trial run for 75 mph on I-90
DAILY SUN EDITORIAL
For the second time in two years, state lawmakers are considering raising the speed limit to 75 mph on certain sections of Interstate 90.
Genuine contempt for the news media
In his first White House press room briefing, President Donald Trump’s press secretary, Sean Spicer, laid out the Administration’s approach to the media with all the subtlety of a Louisville slugger between the eyes: We don’t like you, we don’t want you, we don’t need you, we intend to ignore you.
