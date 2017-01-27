Lead stories
Proclamation may nix make-up days
Inslee opens doors for school day waivers
Extending the school year due to snow days may not be needed after all for some schools.
City rejects ‘sanctuary’ reputation
Sunnyside, county seek to have status dismissed
The city and Yakima County are taking steps to have their names removed from an Internet list of so-called “sanctuary” cities and counties.
Students hear survival story
Speaker shares Holocaust escape
Doris Berg grew up listening to her parents tell stories of the old country.
Voters to weigh in on Feb. 14 school bond measures
Ballots in the mail this week to Grandview, Prosser
Ballots will be in the mail this week to voters in two Lower Yakima Valley school districts seeking new school construction.
News
Fog, stagnant air advisories issued
The National Weather Service this morning issued freezing and dense fog advisories for the Lower Yakima Valley, Klickitat County and the Columbia River Gorge area. A stagnant air advisory has also been issued.
Prosser fills board seat
The School Board welcomed its newest member last night.
Sports
Weekend girls hoops
Grandview and Bickleton
The Greyhounds lost 30-50 in Friday’s match-up against East Valley (Yakima) and defeated Quincy on Saturday, 62-29.
Sunnyside tops Bulldogs
The undefeated Grizzlies girls basketball team took their show to the court south of the Oregon border last night and brought home a victory.
Lyle-Wishram tops Pirates
The Lyle-Wishram girls basketball team kept the Pirates at bay Monday night, 39-33, in 1B basketball.
Yakama Tribal dunks Bickleton
The Pirate boys were no match for Yakama Tribal last night as the Eagles cruised to an easy 72-34 win in 1B basketball.
Lifestyle
Heritage dean’s list released
The following students, by town, have earned a spot on the Heritage University’s Dean’s List, having maintained a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better.
Valley scholars on dean’s list
Lower Valley residents earning a spot on the Eastern Washington University’s Fall Semester Dean’s List includes the following (by city):
‘Go Red’ is fair theme
PMH Medical Center will “Go Red” at a health fair from 7:30-11 a.m. Feb. 2 at the hospital, 723 Memorial St.
Marriage refresher set
The Art of Marriage, a series focused on strong marriages, will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 18 in the Community Center, 1521 S. First St.
Opinion
Genuine contempt for the news media
In his first White House press room briefing, President Donald Trump’s press secretary, Sean Spicer, laid out the Administration’s approach to the media with all the subtlety of a Louisville slugger between the eyes: We don’t like you, we don’t want you, we don’t need you, we intend to ignore you.
Our future is in very good hands
There are times when one generation of Americans may look at the next generation and focus on how different the fashions and manners seem from when we were younger.
School bonds make sense
Ballots will appear in mailboxes throughout Grandview and Prosser this week for two school bond measures on the Feb. 14 ballot.
Odyssey software a problem for county
FORUM
Upon researching nationwide news stories and documents regarding Odyssey, a Texas-based technology program adopted by Yakima County two years ago, I found many problems with it and other Tyler Tech programs.
A bait-and-switch budget offer
What could be more cynical and cruel than convincing people who passionately care about the environment that you have a plan to save it when all you really have is a way to grab money and kill jobs?
‘F,’ as in Facebook
I haven’t gotten into Facebook, didn’t think it was worth the time to maintain a social-media account.
Daily Sun social
Events
Kids in the ParkWed, Feb. 1, 10 AM
PinochleWed, Feb. 1, 12:30 PM
Alzheimer's Association Yakima Caregiver Support GroupWed, Feb. 1, 1 PM
Prosser Eagles open to members and guestsWed, Feb. 1, 2 PM
Men’s Auxiliary taco nightWed, Feb. 1, 5:30 PM
