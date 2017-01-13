A local non-profit is rallying around a family that lost its home and possessions to a fire yesterday morning.

The “Hawk house” will be lit up like Christmas when the Seattle Seahawks and the Detroit Lions face off Saturday in the opening round of NFL playoffs.

A Prosser businessman is excited about his first session in the state legislature.

Benton and Klickitat counties are under an advisory as 2-4 inches of new snow is expected by tomorrow.

In what looked to be a tightly contested game, the visiting Wildcats prevailed 85-81 over the Greyhounds.

Two Lower Yakima Valley natives are among the Southern Oregon University Raider women competing at the National Wrestling Coaches Association national duals competition yesterday.

The city council had a special meeting to give residents an opportunity to discuss a proposal to open a pool hall inside city limits.

Should after-work contact be illegal? On Jan. 1, France implemented a new law that gives workers the legal “right to disconnect” from emails and other digital correspondence from co-workers and bosses while off the clock.

County-merger plan a bad idea Clark County Republican Assessor Peter Van Nortwick and Democrat Treasurer Doug Lasher want a state constitutional amendment requiring a minimum population of 25,000 residents for a county to exist.

Prioritize spending, don’t hike taxes The 2017 Legislative session begins Monday, and with it comes the continued battle over K-12 education funding.

Time for nation to REIN in regulators I’ve written a book chapter and a lot of columns over the years on the Regulations from the Executive In Need of Scrutiny (REINS) Act — a profoundly simple, powerful bill that would require regulators and bureaucrats to get their most expensive rules approved by Congress before they could take effect.