Environmental activist Hilary Franz was sworn in yesterday as the state’s 14th commissioner of public lands.

The roads are in rough shape and that all-terrain vehicle in the garage sure looks tempting.

At least three snow-removal crews were busy yesterday in Granger removing snow from sidewalks and side roads.

Snow days and two-hour delays have left little time to work Martin Luther King Jr. assemblies and observances into schedules.

Local homes, businesses and offices are honoring a former marine and a firefighter who died last Saturday in a crash near Naches.

Snow may not be falling from the sky, but there is still plenty of it on local roads.

Jeremiah Salcedo of Granger scores near fall points to later win a major decision (13-0) in the 113-pound bout against Cle Elum-Roslyn’s Joey Moen.

Pullman dominated yesterday’s swim meet against Grandview and Prosser, but each of the Lower Yakima Valley teams had strong individual performances.

Three Greyhounds won their matches against league foe Wapato last night in a 22-59 loss.

At the high school, the chemistry class learned to make bricks and tested a white substance found on Snipes Mountain.

Simple truth about a REAL ID Act fix Unless Washington state complies with the federal government mandates in the REAL ID Act, Washingtonians seeking to board planes will face serious disruptions as thousands of passengers find out their driver’s licenses are no longer enough to get them past security gates.

Ignoring gun laws a slippery slope A recent article in The Daily Sun (“Gun measure should be a no-go,” Dec. 16) took me to task for sponsoring legislation that, from an outsider’s point of view, appears to create a new law allowing for firearms in stadiums and convention centers.

Time to allow ATV-use in cities It’s winter time. And across the nation, many residents of towns similar to ours are using their snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles to get to work, the store, restaurants and other places.

A trillion reasons why debt is incomprehensible Get this: The U.S. Treasury says that America‘s debt grew by another trillion dollars in 2016.