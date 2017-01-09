Lead stories
Lawmakers prepare for 2017 session
State lawmakers have priorities in mind as they prepare for a new legislative session that starts next Monday.
Lower Yakima Valley digs out
Seven crashes reported in Sunnyside
The Lower Yakima Valley is digging out of a weather system that brought up to 5 inches of snow in places, according to weather official estimated.
Lower valley gunfire rings in new year
Local police officers were busy on New Year’s Eve with several reports of gunfire and fireworks, both of which are illegal within the city limits.
News
School board cancels meeting
Meeting to be rescheduled
Snow cancels classes
Schools, university shut down due to roads and weather
Winter storm warning issued
National Weather Service updates winter weather forecast for Lower Yakima Valley
Snow and ice expected to make travel difficult throughout Lower Yakima Valley on Saturday and Sunday.
Wintry weather to strike, again
Snow, sleet and freezing rain in weekend forecast for Eastern Washington
New winter storm expected to bring 1-4 inches of snow Saturday and 2-4 inches Sunday, followed by sleet and freezing rain.
Sports
Wrestlers tie Quincy, defeat Wahluke
Team prepares for Kelso Invitational
'12th Man' poster coming Friday
Send photos of you in your best Seahawk attire
The Seattle Seahawks (10-5-1) open the postseason this weekend by hosting the Detroit Lions (9-7).
Girls second team to upset Lincoln 8-0 record
Grizzlies lead Big 9 standings with 3-0,
For the second night in a row, the Sunnyside girls basketball team proved they are strong, defeating formidable opponent.
Sunnyside teams win in OT
Sunnyside proves it can outhustle bigger team
It was the only action in town Friday, and the Grizzlies boys basketball team put on quite a show, defeating Coeur d’Alene, Idaho in overtime, 79-70.
Lifestyle
MENUS
January 9-13
Help offered: for a healthier you
Many of us see the New Year as an opportunity for a new beginning—a chance to make positive changes in our lives.
Exhibit to tell personal stories
“The Things We Carry” is an exhibit that opens Jan. 11 at Central Washington University.
Naturalists training
Yakima Area Arboretum officials will offer training for those interested in becoming naturalists and volunteers.
Opinion
Ring in New Year safely Saturday
Find a designated driver before partying on New Years Eve
You’ve survived another year and you’re ready to celebrate.
New year’s resolutions for Donald Trump and Congress
In the spirit of New Year’s, here are four resolutions for president-elect Trump and Congress that will enable them to really make America great again:
Opportunities with the shift from oil
As 2017 approaches, it is fascinating to look back at the vast changes in our lives over the last century and then imagine where we may be headed in the next 25 years.
Remember your pet this holiday season
FORUM
As we celebrate joyfully with friends and family this holiday season, American Humane — the country’s first national humane organization — is reminding pet owners to take safety steps to ensure the holidays are just as merry for their furry friends.
Medicare plan wrong for seniors
FORUM
Our local Congressman, Rep. Dan Newhouse, is supporting Paul Ryan’s efforts to end Medicare as we know it.
Daily Sun social
Events
Card gamesMon, Jan. 9, 1 PM
Prosser Eagles open to members and guestsMon, Jan. 9, 2 PM
Bingo nightMon, Jan. 9, 6 PM
Card gamesMon, Jan. 9, 6 PM
Bingo nightMon, Jan. 9, 6 PM
Prosser vs. Quincy Girls Varsity WrestlingMon, Jan. 9, 6 PM