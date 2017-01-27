Sunnyside city employee Oscar Mendoza, left, and contractor Bruce Gilmore discuss a project to reline the city sewer at 13th Street and Lincoln Avenue.

Lower Yakima Valley students are being equipped for work in the local job market, and finding that training close to home at YV-Tech skill centers in Sunnyside and Yakima.

Officials have taken the rare step of issuing a five-day weather advisory due to poor air quality.

A 15-year-old boy is in custody after he allegedly brought and displayed a loaded gun at school.

Following President Donald Trump’s assertion that as many as 3 to 5 million people voted fraudulently in the 2016 presidential election, Secretary of State Kim Wyman defended the state’s elections.

Two new bills could drive a deeper wedge between you and your smartphone on the road if passed by the state Legislature.

Wall-to-wall displays of the newest fly rods, reels, boots, waders, clothing and flies are being showcased at the fifth annual Pacific Northwest Fly Fishing Show, Feb. 18-19.

The Knights host DeSales tonight at 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Officials are reporting good conditions at the White Pass Ski Area.

The Greyhounds lost 30-50 in Friday’s match-up against East Valley (Yakima) and defeated Quincy on Saturday, 62-29.

Children’s day planned A “Take Your Child to the Library” event is planned for the local library.

Winter challenge set It’s too cold to go outside. So, snuggle up next to a warm fire, snuggle under a big throw and read the book you got for Christmas.

Shining Star is Saturday The annual Washington Shining Star Pageant for girls and women, ages kindergarten to age 30, who are differently abled, is set for 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at Bethel Church, 270 N. Gap Road.