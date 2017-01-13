Lead stories
Flames erupt from automotive, equipment businesses
Fire crews still on scene at 181 Factory Road
One dog perished, one survived massive fire east of Sunnyside
Jenkin excited about session
Prosser man takes seat in state House
A Prosser businessman is excited about his first session in the state legislature.
Bring on Detroit
Area '12th Man' ready for Wildcard Weekend
The “Hawk house” will be lit up like Christmas when the Seattle Seahawks and the Detroit Lions face off Saturday in the opening round of NFL playoffs.
Fire destroys Prosser family’s home
Non-profit seeks help for residents
A local non-profit is rallying around a family that lost its home and possessions to a fire yesterday morning.
News
Menus
Week of January 16 to 20
Winter weather advisory issued for Benton, Klickitat counties
Blowing and drifting snow expected to hamper traffic throughout the region
Benton and Klickitat counties are under an advisory as 2-4 inches of new snow is expected by tomorrow.
Meeting date changed
School Board reschedules meeting for Thursday
Sports
Girls fall to Wildcats
The Greyhounds lost last night, falling 46-58 to Toppenish.
Wrestlers compete at national duals
Two Lower Yakima Valley natives are among the Southern Oregon University Raider women competing at the National Wrestling Coaches Association national duals competition yesterday.
Greyhounds lose
In what looked to be a tightly contested game, the visiting Wildcats prevailed 85-81 over the Greyhounds.
Lifestyle
MENUS
January 9-13
1957: Crews devise a tool to deal with icy streets
The city council had a special meeting to give residents an opportunity to discuss a proposal to open a pool hall inside city limits.
Opinion
Should after-work contact be illegal?
On Jan. 1, France implemented a new law that gives workers the legal “right to disconnect” from emails and other digital correspondence from co-workers and bosses while off the clock.
County-merger plan a bad idea
Clark County Republican Assessor Peter Van Nortwick and Democrat Treasurer Doug Lasher want a state constitutional amendment requiring a minimum population of 25,000 residents for a county to exist.
Prioritize spending, don’t hike taxes
The 2017 Legislative session begins Monday, and with it comes the continued battle over K-12 education funding.
Time for nation to REIN in regulators
I’ve written a book chapter and a lot of columns over the years on the Regulations from the Executive In Need of Scrutiny (REINS) Act — a profoundly simple, powerful bill that would require regulators and bureaucrats to get their most expensive rules approved by Congress before they could take effect.
Hey, Google is my new buddy
I’m drinking morning coffee and exchanging pleasantries with the omnipotent Google Home device that arrived as a gift and was given a place near our kitchen table.
Card gamesMon, Jan. 16, 1 PM
Prosser Eagles open to members and guestsMon, Jan. 16, 2 PM
Taco night at Sunnyside Eagles Aeries No. 2927Mon, Jan. 16, 5:30 PM
Bingo nightMon, Jan. 16, 6 PM
Card gamesMon, Jan. 16, 6 PM
Bingo nightMon, Jan. 16, 6 PM